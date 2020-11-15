Turkish freediver in pursuit of three world records in Mexico

ISTANBUL

A Turkish freediver, Fatma Uruk, who has been stuck in Mexico since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been permitted by World Underwater Federation (CMAS) to dive into an underwater cave in which she is eyeing on to break three world records between Nov. 15 and 17.

“I will dive into a cenote. The ancient Mayans called these cenotes ‘Xibalba,’ which means ‘underwater world.’ I will open door to a new life after breaking records,” Uruk told daily Milliyet.

Her isolation in Mexico began in March when she visited the city of Valladolid, where the Chicxulub crater, which was formed by the asteroid that hit and killed the dinosaurs 65 million years ago, is located.

As the flights were canceled due to the pandemic in March, she was forced to stay in the country.

According to the feature story of Milliyet, she started living in a village.

She has taken up Spanish lessons and has been practicing her routine exercises in the tropical forests.

“I have been away from home for eight months. But I have my family’s support from far away,” she said.

In an attempt to create history, she is eyeing on to break records by diving into the Yum-Kim cenote.

“The Mayans used to make ceremonies of sacrifice and vows in Yum-Kim. They thought that human beings were blessed in this cenote. That’s why I have chosen to dive into this sacred place,” she added.

Pointing to her destiny, which brought her to Mexico, she said that she has been freediving since her childhood.

“The search I made brought me to Mexico. My life turned into an adventure, which I never planned. Now, I will open the door of a new life with my record-breaking dive attempt.”