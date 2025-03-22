Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iraqi consulate in Istanbul

İSTANBUL
Assailants on motorcycles opened fire on Iraq’s Consulate General in Türkiye late Friday, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli confirmed.

“This evening, individuals on motorcycles opened fire on Iraq’s Consulate General in Istanbul. No casualties or material losses were recorded.”

He stressed that security forces launched a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice.

Keçeli assured that Türkiye remains in close coordination with Iraqi officials and has taken necessary measures to protect Iraq’s diplomatic missions in Ankara, Istanbul and Gaziantep.

“We extend our best wishes to our Iraqi brothers,” he added.

The attack took place in the Şişli district, where two armed individuals on a motorcycle opened fire with long-barreled weapons at the consulate building in the Esentepe neighborhood.

The assailants fled immediately after the attack.

Police teams were dispatched to the area, securing the premises with a protective cordon while launching an investigation. Authorities continue efforts to locate and apprehend the suspects.

