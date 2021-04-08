Turkey condemns ‘provocative’ remarks by Greek deputy FM

  • April 08 2021 09:02:00

Turkey condemns ‘provocative’ remarks by Greek deputy FM

ANKARA
Turkey condemns ‘provocative’ remarks by Greek deputy FM

Turkish Foreign Ministry on April 7 condemned the Greek deputy foreign minister’s remarks against Turkey and its president.

“We strongly condemn the immoral statements, which are not in line with political and diplomatic practices, of Deputy Foreign Minister of Greece Miltiadis Varvitsiotis about our country and our president in an interview with a television channel,” the ministry said in a statement.

Greek officials continue to engage persistently in “provocative and tension-raising actions and rhetoric” toward Turkey, said the ministry, noting that Ankara considers these actions and rhetoric “intentional” in a period of new steps taken to sustain dialogue between the two countries.

Turkey urges the Greek political leadership to display “common sense” and sincerity “for dialogue channels between the two countries to function again,” the ministry stated.

The tensions between NATO allies, Turkey and Greece, escalated last summer with a military build-up after Turkey sent its research vessel Oruç Reis escorted by navy frigates into disputed waters. The move prompted Greece to send its warships as well, and both countries conducted military exercises to assert their claims.

In late 2019, Ankara and Athens also stepped up for the dialogue and held meetings on political and military levels aiming for de-escalation in the eastern Mediterranean.

The ministry’s statement came on the same day when Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Ambassador of Greece to Ankara Michael-Christos Diamessis ahead of Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias’ visit next week.

Diplomacy, Aegean, East Mediterranean,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus cases hovering at record highs despite stricter curbs

    Virus cases hovering at record highs despite stricter curbs

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,943 as daily cases hit 54,740

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,943 as daily cases hit 54,740

  3. Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan

    Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan

  4. Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

    Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

  5. Annexation not an option

    Annexation not an option
Recommended
New Turkish envoy sees good prospects for ties with US

New Turkish envoy sees good prospects for ties with US
Erdoğan’s talks with top EU officials positive, says Turkish spokesperson

Erdoğan’s talks with top EU officials positive, says Turkish spokesperson
Turkey determined to develop ties around globe, says Erdoğan

Turkey determined to develop ties around globe, says Erdoğan

Turkish, Serbian foreign ministers discuss relations

Turkish, Serbian foreign ministers discuss relations
Turkey summons China’s ambassador over Twitter posts

Turkey summons China’s ambassador over Twitter posts
Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss relations over phone

Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss relations over phone

WORLD British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

Britain’s prime minister has condemned another night of violence in Northern Ireland, after crowds threw petrol bombs and a bus was set on fire in Belfast.

ECONOMY Russian tour operators visit Mardin

Russian tour operators visit Mardin

Tour operators and tourists from Russia recently visited Mardin in southeastern Turkey, which has been dubbed “the city of civilizations.”
SPORTS Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.