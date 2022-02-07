Turkish forces wipe out YPG across border

  • February 07 2022 14:57:49

Turkish forces wipe out YPG across border

ANKARA/EDİRNE
Turkish forces wipe out YPG across border

Two terrorists affiliated with the PKK’s Syrian offshoot, the YPG, have been eliminated in northern Syria by Turkish commando units, the Defense Ministry said on Feb. 6.

They attempted to infiltrate into the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, which was cleared of terrorist elements following a Turkish counterterrorism operation, according to the statement issued by the ministry.

“Two PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralized by our heroic commandos,” the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Meanwhile, a suspect believed to be affiliated with the PKK terror group has been arrested on Turkey’s northwestern border while he was trying to flee to Greece.

The suspect, identified only by initials Z. B., was apprehended in an operation on the first-degree military forbidden zone near the city’s İpsala district.

The suspect was sent to prison by a local court from which he was taken following his interrogation.

TURKEY Health minister calls on public to avoid complacency

Health minister calls on public to avoid complacency
MOST POPULAR

  1. Six opposition leaders to meet for first time to discuss return to parliamentary system

    Six opposition leaders to meet for first time to discuss return to parliamentary system

  2. World leaders, opposition figures wish Erdoğan, first lady speedy recovery from COVID-19

    World leaders, opposition figures wish Erdoğan, first lady speedy recovery from COVID-19

  3. Residents fill snow into wells to cool off in summer

    Residents fill snow into wells to cool off in summer

  4. Turkish consumers mostly complained about online shopping last year

    Turkish consumers mostly complained about online shopping last year

  5. Power to be restored in Isparta after days-long cut

    Power to be restored in Isparta after days-long cut
Recommended
Health minister calls on public to avoid complacency

Health minister calls on public to avoid complacency
Turkey, Azerbaijan to hold joint regular security meets

Turkey, Azerbaijan to hold joint regular security meets
Israeli president extends ‘get well’ wishes to Erdoğan family

Israeli president extends ‘get well’ wishes to Erdoğan family
MHP sees no legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s third term in presidential office

MHP sees no legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s third term in presidential office
Government to support municipalities’ eco-friendly projects: Minister

Government to support municipalities’ eco-friendly projects: Minister
Millions of students back in school after short break

Millions of students back in school after short break
WORLD Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai repeats sexual assault denial

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai repeats sexual assault denial

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said she never accused anyone of sexual assault, according to an interview published Monday, again walking back an allegation that sparked worldwide concern about her safety.
ECONOMY Wind powers change in England’s industrial city

Wind powers change in England’s industrial city

In the banks of the River Humber in northern England, the winds of change are blowing through Hull, where factory workers busily craft turbine blades in a green revolution.

SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.