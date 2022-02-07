Turkish forces wipe out YPG across border

ANKARA/EDİRNE

Two terrorists affiliated with the PKK’s Syrian offshoot, the YPG, have been eliminated in northern Syria by Turkish commando units, the Defense Ministry said on Feb. 6.

They attempted to infiltrate into the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, which was cleared of terrorist elements following a Turkish counterterrorism operation, according to the statement issued by the ministry.

“Two PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralized by our heroic commandos,” the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Meanwhile, a suspect believed to be affiliated with the PKK terror group has been arrested on Turkey’s northwestern border while he was trying to flee to Greece.

The suspect, identified only by initials Z. B., was apprehended in an operation on the first-degree military forbidden zone near the city’s İpsala district.

The suspect was sent to prison by a local court from which he was taken following his interrogation.