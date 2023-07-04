Turkish forces rescue 84 migrants pushed back by Greece

ÇANAKKALE

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 84 irregular migrants pushed back by Greek authorities off the northwestern province of Çanakkale.

The teams initiated an operation after receiving information that a group of irregular migrants was drifting off Çanakkale’s Ayvacık district.

A total of 84 migrants were pulled from life rafts and inflatable boats after being pushed back by Greek forces into Turkish territorial waters.

Greece has long been under fire for its illegal, often inhumane and sometimes deadly practice of pushbacks – summary deportations of migrants without allowing them to apply for asylum.

The Greek government denies all allegations, despite claims to the contrary from alleged victims, rights groups, Turkish drones and even the U.N.’s special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants.

Recently, at least 81 people lost their lives as a result of a shipwreck off southern Greece.