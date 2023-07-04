Turkish forces rescue 84 migrants pushed back by Greece

Turkish forces rescue 84 migrants pushed back by Greece

ÇANAKKALE
Turkish forces rescue 84 migrants pushed back by Greece

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 84 irregular migrants pushed back by Greek authorities off the northwestern province of Çanakkale.

The teams initiated an operation after receiving information that a group of irregular migrants was drifting off Çanakkale’s Ayvacık district.

A total of 84 migrants were pulled from life rafts and inflatable boats after being pushed back by Greek forces into Turkish territorial waters.

Greece has long been under fire for its illegal, often inhumane and sometimes deadly practice of pushbacks – summary deportations of migrants without allowing them to apply for asylum.

The Greek government denies all allegations, despite claims to the contrary from alleged victims, rights groups, Turkish drones and even the U.N.’s special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants.

Recently, at least 81 people lost their lives as a result of a shipwreck off southern Greece.

turkish forces,

WORLD Crowds across France show solidarity at town halls targeted in rioting

Crowds across France show solidarity at town halls targeted in rioting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crowds across France show solidarity at town halls targeted in rioting

    Crowds across France show solidarity at town halls targeted in rioting

  2. Russia says drone attack near Moscow a 'terrorist' act by Kiev

    Russia says drone attack near Moscow a 'terrorist' act by Kiev

  3. Israel launches most intense military operation in West Bank in years

    Israel launches most intense military operation in West Bank in years

  4. Erdoğan attributes France riots to 'institutional racism'

    Erdoğan attributes France riots to 'institutional racism'

  5. Couture week comes to Paris amid riot fears

    Couture week comes to Paris amid riot fears
Recommended
Türkiye and Egypt reappoint ambassadors, ending years of tensions

Türkiye and Egypt reappoint ambassadors, ending years of tensions 
Erdoğan says Quran burning in Stockholm is hate crime

Erdoğan says Quran burning in Stockholm is hate crime
3 dams supplying water to Istanbul dry up

3 dams supplying water to Istanbul dry up
Istanbul police nab Interpol-wanted drug smuggler

Istanbul police nab Interpol-wanted drug smuggler
Turkish academic collects aid by charity running

Turkish academic collects aid by charity running
‘Zero tolerance’ for constructions on fault lines: Minister

‘Zero tolerance’ for constructions on fault lines: Minister
Legal experts publish book on animal rights

Legal experts publish book on animal rights
WORLD Crowds across France show solidarity at town halls targeted in rioting

Crowds across France show solidarity at town halls targeted in rioting

Crowds gathered at town halls across France Monday to show solidarity with local governments targeted in six nights of violence touched off by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in suburban Paris.

ECONOMY Foreign trade deficit down 34.5 percent

Foreign trade deficit down 34.5 percent

Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit has dropped by 34.5 percent in June, according to data announced on July 3 by the Trade Ministry.

SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.