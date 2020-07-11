Turkish forces 'neutralize' 8 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces "neutralized" eight PKK terrorists as part of Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on July 11.

The terrorists were targeted in the Haftanin region in an air-backed operation, the ministry said on Twitter.

The operation is successfully ongoing and it would continue until the last terrorist is neutralized, it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey's operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last week to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups, who often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.