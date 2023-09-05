Turkish forces 'neutralize' 6 PKK terrorists in Syria's north

ANKARA
The Turkish Defense Ministry has confirmed that six PKK terrorists, suspected of planning an attack in northern Syria, have been neutralized by the Turkish military.

"The inevitable end is clear for terrorists. Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized six PKK/YPG terrorists, whom they determined were preparing to attack the [Operation] Peace Spring region in northern Syria, before they could reach their treacherous ambitions," the ministry said in a statement released on Sept. 4.

The statement also reaffirmed the administration's "determination to continue the fight against terrorism."

The Turkish army launched a trio of operations — Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) — across the country’s border in northern Syria to “prevent the formation of a terror corridor” and “enable the peaceful settlement of residents.”

The term "neutralize" is frequently used by the Turkish military and officials to denote that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured during operations.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Last week, the ministry announced progress in its ongoing efforts to combat terrorism. A total of 38,489 PKK members have been neutralized since July 24, 2015, with 1,146 of them neutralized this year, according to ministry reports.

"So far, 600 terrorists have been neutralized in [Operation] Claw-Lock ... An important step has been reached in warding off the scourge of terrorism that has plagued our nation for years," stated Colonel Zeki Aktürk, the ministry's press and public relations consultant, during a recent press conference.

Additionally, the operation resulted in the seizure of 1,336 firearms and 667,547 rounds of ammunition of various calibers. Furthermore, 2,192 mines and hand-made explosives were detected and destroyed, while 640 caves and shelters used by terrorists were destroyed during the operation, he informed.

Türkiye has launched the Claw operations as a series of offensives since 2019 against terrorist organizations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

