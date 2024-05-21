Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 6 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 6 PKK terrorists in Iraq

ANKARA
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 6 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Turkish security forces have “neutralized” six terrorists identified as operating on behalf of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry has announced.

According to a social media post on May 21, the operation targeted terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock zone – a Turkish counterterror effort that was launched in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

Describing the Turkish operations as “unpredictable, unconventional and swift,” the ministry said the efforts will continue.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The operation came after the neutralization of three more terrorists in the same region the day prior.

Last week, the ministry stated that 1,000 terrorists have been “neutralized” since Jan. 1. Defense sources reported that in the operation zone, 931 terrorists have been neutralized so far, with a total of 1,970 weapons and 837,630 pieces of ammunition seized.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

    Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

  2. Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

    Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

  3. China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

    China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

  4. Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

    Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

  5. Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite

    Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite
Recommended
Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel
Erdoğan assumes authority to declare mobilization

Erdoğan assumes authority to declare mobilization
AKP proposes stray dog euthanasia amid safety concerns

AKP proposes stray dog euthanasia amid safety concerns
Fatih Terim sues bank amid pyramid scheme allegations

Fatih Terim sues bank amid pyramid scheme allegations
Netanyahus genocidal policies must be stopped: Erdoğan

Netanyahu's genocidal policies must be stopped: Erdoğan
Court notes ‘defendant’s trust in luck’ in Çorlu train crash

Court notes ‘defendant’s trust in luck’ in Çorlu train crash

Paraglider takes skies across country with rescued dog

Paraglider takes skies across country with rescued dog
WORLD Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia said Wednesday that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, one of a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine claimed back in a 2023 counteroffensive.
ECONOMY UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

Britain's annual inflation rate dropped to a near three-year low in April as energy prices cooled further, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crunch and stoking rate cut expectations.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿