Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 6 PKK terrorists in Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish security forces have “neutralized” six terrorists identified as operating on behalf of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry has announced.

According to a social media post on May 21, the operation targeted terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock zone – a Turkish counterterror effort that was launched in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

Describing the Turkish operations as “unpredictable, unconventional and swift,” the ministry said the efforts will continue.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The operation came after the neutralization of three more terrorists in the same region the day prior.

Last week, the ministry stated that 1,000 terrorists have been “neutralized” since Jan. 1. Defense sources reported that in the operation zone, 931 terrorists have been neutralized so far, with a total of 1,970 weapons and 837,630 pieces of ammunition seized.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU.