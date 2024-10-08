Turkish forces 'neutralize' 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

ANKARA
Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria near the Turkish border, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone in northern Syria, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019). Nearby PKK/YPG forces have tried to target or harass Turkish troops and terrorize locals.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

