Turkish footballer dies in car accident

NİĞDE

Turkish international footballer Ahmet Çalık died in a car accident at the age of 27 on Jan. 11.

Çalık was driving his car on a highway connecting the capital Ankara and the Central Anatolian province of Niğde when he lost control, and the car overturned as it came off the carriageway.

He was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

The sudden death of the defender shocked people of the Turkish sports world, with many clubs publishing messages of condolences.

It is alleged that “Çalık went to Ankara to get an official date for his wedding ceremony he was planning in February.”

The defender, who had earned eight senior caps for Turkey between 2015 and 2017, was playing for Turkish Süper Lig team Konyaspor after he was transferred from Turkish giant Galatasaray in 2020.

Konyaspor tweeted a message of support for their popular center-back: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came to our Konyaspor.”

Remembering the player, Galatasaray tweeted: “We are in deep sorrow by the loss of our former footballer.”