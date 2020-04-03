Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest 

  April 03 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish football leagues can start at the beginning of June at the earliest, the Turkish Football Federation has said in a statement on April 3. 

In the statement published at its official website, the federation said given the training period of the clubs, the leagues can start earliest at the beginning of June, and plan and program of alternative scenarios for all conditions are ready.

The football federation said the mission is to complete the 2019/2020 football season for the leagues "prioritizing human life first."

Turkey suspended on March 19 all competitions in four major sports: football, basketball, handball, and volleyball across the country amid growing coronavirus concerns.

The decision was announced by Mehmet Kasapoğlu, Turkey's youth, and sports minister, in a news conference in the capital Ankara.

