Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Süper Lig and First League broadcaster Qatar's beIN Media Group, and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reached on Dec. 29 an agreement and resolved the dispute over the payment of broadcasting rights.

Digiturk, which is owned by the global sport and entertainment network, has paid the first installment as part of the deal for this season, according to a TFF statement.

Turkish football clubs had earlier protested against the broadcaster, claiming that it failed to fulfill its financial obligations.