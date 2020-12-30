Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

  December 30 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Süper Lig and First League broadcaster Qatar's beIN Media Group, and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reached on Dec. 29 an agreement and resolved the dispute over the payment of broadcasting rights.

Digiturk, which is owned by the global sport and entertainment network, has paid the first installment as part of the deal for this season, according to a TFF statement.

Turkish football clubs had earlier protested against the broadcaster, claiming that it failed to fulfill its financial obligations. 

A representative-elect from Louisiana died of Covid-19 on Dec. 29, the first member of the U.S. Congress to succumb to the disease.
The expiry of long-term, oil-indexed natural gas contracts at the end of 2021 offers Turkey an opportunity to negotiate more competitive gas prices based on more flexible terms, particularly with Russia.
Turkish Süper Lig and First League broadcaster Qatar's beIN Media Group, and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reached on Dec. 29 an agreement and resolved the dispute over the payment of broadcasting rights.