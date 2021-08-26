Turkish folk music legend’s life story to be made into biopic

  • August 26 2021 07:00:00

Turkish folk music legend’s life story to be made into biopic

ISTANBUL
Turkish folk music legend’s life story to be made into biopic

The life story of Turkish folk music legend Neşet Ertaş, who is fondly remembered as the “Bozkırın Tezenesi” (Voice of Prairie) in the country and was declared as a living human treasure by UNESCO before he died, will be made into a biopic.

Ertaş’s life decorated with tunes that shed light on Anatolia’s last thousand-year history will be told in a motion picture titled “Garip Bülbül” (Poor Nightingale), most likely by next season.

Two bards who are still trying to keep the “abdal” culture alive, a socio-cultural group found mainly in central and western Anatolia who follow an itinerant lifestyle, will play Ertaş in the movie.

Actor Bektaş Dolu will portray Ertaş’s youth while Ramazan Bağgül will immortalize the artist’s period from Germany to Turkey after he got older. Ömer Faruk Sorak will sit in the director’s chair in the film, which will be adapted from the two-volume book of academic Erol Parlak into the cinema.

Ertaş was born in the Central Anatolian province of Kırşehir in 1938, and he was first introduced to an instrument at the age of 6 when he started playing the violin and then the bağlama, a traditional Turkish guitar.

His career got a giant push when he applied at the state-owned Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) station in Ankara to perform Turkish folk music in the 1950s.

He was honored with numerous awards and titles throughout his life, including an honorary doctorate by Istanbul Technical University’s Turkish Music State Conservatory in 2011.

Ertaş died in 2012 in the western province of İzmir at the age of 74 after battling cancer.

WORLD Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail

Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail
MOST POPULAR

  1. UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

    UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

  2. Turkish troops returning to homeland from Afghanistan: Ministry

    Turkish troops returning to homeland from Afghanistan: Ministry

  3. Erdoğan calls on Muslims worldwide to oppose injustice

    Erdoğan calls on Muslims worldwide to oppose injustice

  4. Thank you, Anastasiades

    Thank you, Anastasiades

  5. Turks mark 99th anniversary of Great Offensive with several events

    Turks mark 99th anniversary of Great Offensive with several events
Recommended
Over 160 irregular migrants held across Turkey

Over 160 irregular migrants held across Turkey
Turkey now has voice on all critical world issues: Erdoğan

Turkey now has voice on all critical world issues: Erdoğan
Turkey begins Phase 3 trials of homegrown COVID vaccine

Turkey begins Phase 3 trials of homegrown COVID vaccine

Health workers face attacks in Turkey’s south

Health workers face attacks in Turkey’s south
Turkish troops returning to homeland from Afghanistan: Ministry

Turkish troops returning to homeland from Afghanistan: Ministry
UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

UK may remove Turkey from red travel list
WORLD Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail

Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has given his first interview from prison, comparing it to a Chinese labor camp and saying he is forced to watch eight hours of state television a day.

ECONOMY 40 Turkish firms among top 250 global contractors

40 Turkish firms among top 250 global contractors

Turkey took third place after China and the U.S. in terms of the number of companies in Engineering News Record’s (ENR) 2022 Top 250 International Contractors list.

SPORTS Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

The Turkish women's volleyball team beat the Netherlands on Aug. 24, marking its fifth victory in five matches of the group stage in the 2021 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).