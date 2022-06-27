Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor

  • June 27 2022 13:41:00

Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor

BAKU
Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor

The events after the Russia-Ukraine war once again demonstrated the importance of sustainable transportation lines, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has said while stressing the importance of opening the Zangezur corridor that will connect Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan.

The opening of new connections will have a positive impact on the region, and in this respect, Türkiye supports the process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he said, speaking after a three-way meeting in Baku on June 27.

The foreign and transportation ministers from Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan came together in a bid to strengthen regional connectivity.

“We strongly support the Zangezur corridor, which will connect the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, and we expect the corridor to be opened as soon as possible,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Underlining that Türikye, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are in close cooperation on many international platforms, Çavuşoğlu said this cooperation gained more importance due to the challenges in the region.

“These developments bring opportunities. There are risks, there are crises, but there are also opportunities. Therefore, we aim to evaluate these opportunities for the benefit of our countries, our rights and our region,” he said.

Referring to the grain trade problems that arose due to the Ukraine-Russia war, Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye makes great efforts to solve the problem with the United Nations.

“We have seen once again how important sustainable and safe transportation lines are in this crisis,” he said. Therefore, the regional countries have to increase their national and regional capacity.

“We have made and continue to make important investments. Projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and TANAP have changed the face of our region,” Çavuşoğlu stated.

He recalled the projects implemented by Türkiye, such as Marmaray, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and 1915 Çanakkale Bridge, saying, “We will continue to work with our ministries of transport in this format to further develop the middle corridor. Caspian crossings are of great importance. We are ready to work to make this place more attractive.”

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Arrested Greek spy confesses activity in Türkiye: CNN Türk

Arrested Greek spy confesses activity in Türkiye: CNN Türk
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

    Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

  2. Civil servants’ salaries to be increased, says minister

    Civil servants’ salaries to be increased, says minister

  3. Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor

    Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor

  4. Türkiye, NATO, Sweden, Finland to hold 4-way summit

    Türkiye, NATO, Sweden, Finland to hold 4-way summit

  5. Bursa sets eyes on Saudi Arabian tourists

    Bursa sets eyes on Saudi Arabian tourists
Recommended
Türkiye, NATO, Sweden, Finland to hold 4-way summit

Türkiye, NATO, Sweden, Finland to hold 4-way summit
US appreciates Türkiye’s efforts for Ukraine’s grain export

US appreciates Türkiye’s efforts for Ukraine’s grain export
Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold three-way talks

Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold three-way talks
Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland

Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland
Some 530,000 people visit Varosha in two years

Some 530,000 people visit Varosha in two years
President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

WORLD More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans.

ECONOMY Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets

Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets

Air traffic is booming this summer, but after European vacations are over will passenger demand hold up?

SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.