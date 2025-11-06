Turkish FM urges Finland to recognize Palestinian state

HELSINKI

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Nov. 5 called on Finland to recognize a Palestinian state during his two-day visit to Helsinki.

“I would like Finland to recognize Palestine as a state,” Fidan said at a joint press conference with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, urging Helsinki to follow the lead of more than 150 nations that have already done so.

Turkish diplomatic sources said Fidan was set to underscore the importance of adhering to the ceasefire reached in Gaza and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

He reportedly emphasized the need to improve the fragile humanitarian situation and to accelerate international efforts for Gaza’s reconstruction.

"Finland's support for a two-state solution, its support for the ceasefire and its readiness to assist with humanitarian aid are important issues for us," he said.

"The entry of humanitarian aid into the region is insufficient. Despite all the difficulties, we expect the ceasefire to continue, the next phase to begin and the international community to fulfill its responsibilities at this point. Türkiye is also doing its part."

On the first day of his visit, Fidan met with the head and representatives of the Finnish Islamic Community, the umbrella organization of Tatars in the country. He later met with Jussi Halla-aho, the speaker of the Finnish Parliament.

Fidan previously hosted Valtonen in Antalya on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in May. During his current visit, he also discussed ways to deepen and diversify bilateral relations in areas such as trade, investment and the defense industry, according to the sources.

He expressed Türkiye's readiness for closer cooperation in fields including information technology, cybersecurity, financial technologies and renewable energy.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Finland date back to 1924, and the trade volume between the two countries reached about $1.8 billion in 2024.