Turkish FM attends regional security meeting in Jordan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended a key regional security meeting in the Jordanian capital Amman on March 9

The meeting included the foreign and defense ministers, chiefs of general staff, and intelligence heads of Türkiye, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.

Fidan was accompanied by Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Turkish Intelligence Organization (MİT) head İbrahim Kalın, the sources said.

The talks focused on strengthening collaboration in security, counterterrorism and efforts to combat organized crime, alongside discussions on broader regional dynamics.

Fidan, Güler and Kalın previously held similar meetings with their Syrian counterparts on Jan. 15 in Ankara, Jordanian counterparts on Jan. 6 in Ankara and Iraqi counterparts on March 14 in Baghdad.

Last month, Fidan said that Türkiye, Iraq, Syria and Jordan would take steps toward jointly combating the ISIL terrorist organization in the region.

Although it has lost a lot of its capacity, ISIL is still a security concern for Western and regional countries. Currently, YPG, supported by the United States, is fighting ISIL and controls the camps and prisons where ISIL terrorists and family members are kept. Türkiye designated YPG as a terror organization and is currently in talks with the new Syrian leadership on how to disband the group.

Fidan earlier underlined the importance of the regional countries’ engagement with their own problems in the region and drew attention to the importance of cooperation between these four countries.

Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes
