Turkish FM meets with counterparts in Doha

Turkish FM meets with counterparts in Doha

DOHA
Turkish FM meets with counterparts in Doha

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday met with his Qatari, Egyptian, Iraqi and Pakistani counterparts on the margins of the top Arab-Islamic diplomats' meeting in Doha.

Fidan met with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the foreign ministers' meeting to set the agenda for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League joint extraordinary summit, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

No further information was provided by the officials on the meetings.

The summit came after Tuesday’s Israeli airstrike on a residential compound in Doha that killed five Hamas members, as the group was reviewing a US proposal to end the war in Gaza, where nearly 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

Arab and Islamic foreign ministers began a closed-door preparatory meeting in Doha on Sunday ahead of Monday’s emergency summit, which will bring together heads of state.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Nuclear plays central role in Türkiyes long-term energy strategy: Minister

Nuclear plays central role in Türkiye's long-term energy strategy: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nuclear plays central role in Türkiye's long-term energy strategy: Minister

    Nuclear plays central role in Türkiye's long-term energy strategy: Minister

  2. Global interest in Turkish dramas spurs online degree for foreign students

    Global interest in Turkish dramas spurs online degree for foreign students

  3. Europe stumped by Trump demands over Russia sanctions

    Europe stumped by Trump demands over Russia sanctions

  4. Spain cancels major Israel arms deal amid Gaza backlash

    Spain cancels major Israel arms deal amid Gaza backlash

  5. Trump set for unprecedented second UK state visit

    Trump set for unprecedented second UK state visit
Recommended
Global interest in Turkish dramas spurs online degree for foreign students

Global interest in Turkish dramas spurs online degree for foreign students
Erdoğan calls for tougher sanctions on Israel after Doha attack

Erdoğan calls for tougher sanctions on Israel after Doha attack
Parliament panel to hear academics, NGOs on anti-terror bid

Parliament panel to hear academics, NGOs on anti-terror bid
Turkish police to launch river patrol along Greek border

Turkish police to launch river patrol along Greek border
17 charged in Türkiye over massive data theft, fake celebrity ads

17 charged in Türkiye over massive data theft, fake celebrity ads
Court postpones trial on CHP convention row till October

Court postpones trial on CHP convention row till October
WWF Türkiye calls for ecological corridors to keep wildlife out of cities

WWF Türkiye calls for ecological corridors to keep wildlife out of cities
WORLD Europe stumped by Trump demands over Russia sanctions

Europe stumped by Trump demands over Russia sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that allies stop buying Russian oil before he moves on punishing Moscow, and told them to hit China with tariffs.
ECONOMY Nuclear plays central role in Türkiyes long-term energy strategy: Minister

Nuclear plays central role in Türkiye's long-term energy strategy: Minister

Nuclear energy plays a central role in Türkiye's long-term energy strategy, which is built on the pillars of sustainable development, energy security and achieving net zero emissions by 2053, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿