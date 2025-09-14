Turkish FM meets with counterparts in Doha

DOHA

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday met with his Qatari, Egyptian, Iraqi and Pakistani counterparts on the margins of the top Arab-Islamic diplomats' meeting in Doha.

Fidan met with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the foreign ministers' meeting to set the agenda for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League joint extraordinary summit, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

No further information was provided by the officials on the meetings.

The summit came after Tuesday’s Israeli airstrike on a residential compound in Doha that killed five Hamas members, as the group was reviewing a US proposal to end the war in Gaza, where nearly 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

Arab and Islamic foreign ministers began a closed-door preparatory meeting in Doha on Sunday ahead of Monday’s emergency summit, which will bring together heads of state.