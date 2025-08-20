Turkish fishermen gear up to return to sea after seasonal break

TEKİRDAĞ

Fishermen along Türkiye’s coast are preparing to set sail as the nationwide fishing ban comes to an end on Sept. 1, with high hopes for an abundant bonito season.

In the northwestern city of Tekirdağ, crews have spent the summer repairing and maintaining their boats and gear in anticipation of the new season.

Türkiye enforces an annual fishing ban between mid-April and Sept. 1 to protect fish stocks and support sustainability during spawning season. The restriction covers large-scale industrial fishing, while small-scale coastal fishermen are granted exemptions.

With the lifting of the seasonal ban, fishermen will once again cast their nets after a four-month break.

“Excitement grows day by day as the season approaches. God willing, on Sept. 1, we will head out to sea,” said local fisheries cooperative head İbrahim Pehlivanoğlu.

He noted that many fishermen are closely watching conditions in the Black Sea, where schools of bonito are expected.

“We hope that this will be a good season for bonito and bluefish and that we will also see horse mackerel, anchovy and whiting,” he added.

If bonito appear in large numbers in the Black Sea, Tekirdağ fishermen are ready to move quickly to join the catch.

A strong season would not only benefit fishing communities but also help bring more affordable prices to consumers, fishermen said.

Aquaculture has seen remarkable growth in Türkiye in recent decades.

Annual production rose from 61,000 tons in 2002 to around 575,000 tons in 2024, a ninefold increase. The sector’s share in total fisheries production climbed from 10 percent to 55 percent over the same period, according to officials.

As of 2023, Türkiye ranks second in Europe and 17th worldwide in aquaculture, while leading globally in the production of sea bream, sea bass and trout.