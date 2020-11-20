Turkish fishermen find headless woman statue

MUĞLA

In a surprising discovery, a group of fishermen who were fishing off the coast of the Aegean province of Muğla caught a bronze headless statue of a woman, which is believed to be from the Hellenistic period.



The fishermen who saw a statue of about 2 meters in size and weighing around 300 kilograms caught in their nets while fishing off the Datça district informed the Coast Guard teams immediately.



The process of removing the statue, which is believed to have a very high historical value, from the sea was not an easy job and required ropes to pull it out and get it on a boat’s deck.



An immediate investigation has been started on the statue by experts after it was delivered to the authorities of a museum at Bozburun Pier.



Detailed information about the history of the statue will be available after the report prepared by the experts is published.



But how the headless bronze statue of a woman reached the Aegean Sea is still a mystery.



It is believed that the statue has been in the sea for a long time and due to the corrosion caused by sea salt, the parts of it got damaged.