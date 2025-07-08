Turkish firms unveil mine-detecting robot at IDEF 2025

 Turkish defense companies Mesan Electronics and Esetron have jointly developed an unmanned robot designed to detect mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which they unveiled at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) in Istanbul.

Operating autonomously or remotely, the robot combines Mesan Electronics’ advanced sensor technologies and Esetron’s compact and durable robot platform to detect anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, IEDs, cables, tripwires, and trigger lines.

The scan head can be switched according to operational needs, allowing security forces to conduct effective reconnaissance and detection operations in hazardous areas with less chance of incurring casualties.

The system was developed to be used in cross-border operations, counterterrorism efforts, mine clearance, and outpost perimeter security.

The lightweight robot has a modular design and can be transported by a single person and is quickly adaptable to be used in different mission types.

African, Middle Eastern, and Balkan countries have shown strong demand for the product, revealing its export potential.

The first deliveries of the robot system are planned to be made to Turkish security units this year.

