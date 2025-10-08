Turkish firms eye transport and communication investments in Portugal

Turkish firms eye transport and communication investments in Portugal

ISTANBUL
Turkish firms eye transport and communication investments in Portugal

Turkish contractors are set to focus on major transport and communication projects in Portugal during a visit scheduled for Oct 13–16.

The delegation will explore opportunities in high-speed rail, metro, bridges, highways, ports and the new Lisbon Airport project.

Organized under the coordination of Türkiye’s Trade Ministry, in cooperation with the Turkish Contractors Association (TMB) and the Portuguese Embassy in Ankara, the mission will cover Lisbon and Porto. Turkish contractors are expected to meet with Portugal’s Infrastructure and Housing Minister Miguel Pinto Luz and hold bilateral talks with local firms.

The initiative aims to pave the way for Turkish companies to play a more active role in future projects ranging from housing to communication infrastructure.

Trade between the two countries has been expanding. Türkiye’s exports to Portugal rose 20.9 percent in 2024 to $1.6 billion, while imports from Portugal fell 11.7 percent to $1.4 billion. In the first nine months of this year, exports increased 13.6 percent to $1.3 billion. Motor vehicles led the export categories, with automobiles alone accounting for $162.3 million.

Both sides aim to raise bilateral trade volume to $3.5 billion, while also deepening cooperation in direct investment, construction, infrastructure, renewable energy and logistics.

Portuguese companies are already active in Türkiye in sectors ranging from IT and telecommunications to apparel, footwear, renewable energy and home decor.

Meanwhile, Turkish investments in Portugal span port operations, mining, tourism and hospitality, real estate, maritime transport, white goods, pharmaceuticals, jewelry, agriculture and food. Looking ahead, Turkish firms are expected to take part in large-scale projects in infrastructure, transport, high-speed rail, housing and communication.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

    Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

  2. Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

    Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

  3. France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis

    France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis

  4. Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

    Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

  5. Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series

    Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series
Recommended
Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases
Pope Leo condemns luxury of wealthy amid plight of poor

Pope Leo condemns luxury of wealthy amid plight of poor
EU woos developing nations at investment forum

EU woos developing nations at investment forum
World economy not doing as badly as feared, IMF chief says

World economy not doing as badly as feared, IMF chief says
Some Fed officials could have backed no rate cut: Minutes

Some Fed officials could have backed no rate cut: Minutes
China bolsters export controls on rare-earth industry

China bolsters export controls on rare-earth industry
Financial institutions sound a warning over AI bubble

Financial institutions sound a warning over AI bubble
WORLD Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

Gaza's civil defense agency said Friday that Israeli forces have begun pulling back from parts of the territory, particularly in Gaza City and Khan Younis.
ECONOMY Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

The price of silver hit a multi-decade high on Thursday as investors kept flocking to safe havens amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, while gold eased off a record run.

SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿