Turkish firms eye transport and communication investments in Portugal

ISTANBUL

Turkish contractors are set to focus on major transport and communication projects in Portugal during a visit scheduled for Oct 13–16.

The delegation will explore opportunities in high-speed rail, metro, bridges, highways, ports and the new Lisbon Airport project.

Organized under the coordination of Türkiye’s Trade Ministry, in cooperation with the Turkish Contractors Association (TMB) and the Portuguese Embassy in Ankara, the mission will cover Lisbon and Porto. Turkish contractors are expected to meet with Portugal’s Infrastructure and Housing Minister Miguel Pinto Luz and hold bilateral talks with local firms.

The initiative aims to pave the way for Turkish companies to play a more active role in future projects ranging from housing to communication infrastructure.

Trade between the two countries has been expanding. Türkiye’s exports to Portugal rose 20.9 percent in 2024 to $1.6 billion, while imports from Portugal fell 11.7 percent to $1.4 billion. In the first nine months of this year, exports increased 13.6 percent to $1.3 billion. Motor vehicles led the export categories, with automobiles alone accounting for $162.3 million.

Both sides aim to raise bilateral trade volume to $3.5 billion, while also deepening cooperation in direct investment, construction, infrastructure, renewable energy and logistics.

Portuguese companies are already active in Türkiye in sectors ranging from IT and telecommunications to apparel, footwear, renewable energy and home decor.

Meanwhile, Turkish investments in Portugal span port operations, mining, tourism and hospitality, real estate, maritime transport, white goods, pharmaceuticals, jewelry, agriculture and food. Looking ahead, Turkish firms are expected to take part in large-scale projects in infrastructure, transport, high-speed rail, housing and communication.