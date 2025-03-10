Turkish firm to showcase rotary-wing UAVs at US aviation fair

ISTANBUL

Turkish defense firm Titra will showcase its latest rotary-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Verticon, the world’s largest vertical aviation conference and trade show in the United States.

Titra, a subsidiary of Pasifik Teknoloji, will take part in the event, which runs through March 13 in Dallas.

The convention is expected to host more than 15,000 industry professionals and over 600 participating companies.

Titra will present a model of Dumrul and a fair model of Alpin at the event, demonstrating its logistics solutions for the aviation sector.

Dumrul, a silent helicopter powered by an electric motor, has a takeoff weight of 17 to 18 kilograms and can remain airborne for up to 30 minutes.

Designed for short-range surveillance, Dumrul features under-mounted weapon systems and integrated imaging capabilities, allowing it to neutralize targets effectively.

Alpin, an unmanned helicopter, boasts an extended fuel tank that enables up to nine hours of flight time.

With a payload capacity exceeding 200 kilograms, Alpin is designed for both military and civilian operations, allowing for the safe transport of equipment and supplies.

Titra executives are actively working to enhance platform diversity, aiming for greater international visibility and pioneering advancements in logistics. During the exhibition, they will engage with international delegations and officials to further these objectives.

“As PasifikTeknoloji, we are executing projects that enhance our innovative efforts to become a global player,” said Muhammed Selman Dönmez, board member of Pasifik Teknoloji and founding board member of Titra.