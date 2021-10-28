Turkish firm develops AC/DC converter for weapon systems

  • October 28 2021 09:33:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish technology firm Anova has developed an indigenous AC/DC converter for helicopters' weapon systems. 

There are currently supply problems for these products on a global scale, İbrahim Altunsoy, an electronic design manager at the company, told Anadolu Agency.

Noting that 500-watt converters are used for helicopters' weapon systems, Altunsoy said they cannot be supplied now.

He said without a power unit that manages the helicopter's weapon system, the platform would either fly unarmed or a new solution would have to be developed.

"We produced this product in a short time with the experience we gained,” he added.

Altunsoy also said that a 2,500-watt modular AC/DC converter was produced for the first time in the world by the firm.

He added that the 500-watt converters are to be delivered this year.

While the delivery time for foreign supplies of AC/DC converters takes 30-40 weeks, deliveries of domestic supplies take only 4-6 weeks, he said.

He noted that these convertors will also be used in ships, submarines, and electric-powered rail vehicles.

From Death Valley to the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent to sub-Saharan Africa, global warming has already made daily life unbearable for millions of people.

Turkey's Central Bank (CBRT) on Oct. 28 revised up its year-end inflation forecasts for the next three years while keeping its medium-term target at 5 percent.

