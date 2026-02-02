Turkish fintech CEO indicted in US on fraud, visa charges

Turkish fintech CEO indicted in US on fraud, visa charges

ISTANBUL
Turkish fintech CEO indicted in US on fraud, visa charges

A U.S. federal grand jury has indicted a Turkish national who serves as the founder and chief executive of a New York-based fintech startup on charges including investor fraud and visa fraud, according to a statement released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The defendant was identified as Gökçe Güven, the founder and CEO of Kalder Inc.

Prosecutors allege that Güven misled investors about Kalder’s revenues, customer base and business partnership, using inflated figures to raise approximately $7 million.

Kalder presents itself as a fintech and marketing platform offering “global loyalty programs” to brands. The indictment claims Güven falsely told investors that 26 brands were actively using the platform and that a further 53 were in trial phases, while also overstating revenue growth and reporting annual recurring revenue on $1.2 million as of March 2024.

According to court documents, Güven allegedly kept two sets of financial records: Accurate internal accounts prepared by an external accounting firm, and separate, inflated statements shared with investors during Kalder’s 2024 seed funding round. Authorities say these misrepresentations were instrumental in securing investor funds.

The charges extend beyond alleged financial misconduct. After her student visa expired, Güven was accused of submitting false information to obtain an O-1A visa, a category reserved for individuals with extraordinary ability.

Prosecutors allege she relied on exaggerated claims about her company’s success and submitted recommendation letters presented as having been written and signed by senior executives.

The indictment includes charges of securities fraud, wire fraud, visa fraud and aggravated identity theft.

If convicted, Güven faces up to 20 years in prison for securities and wire fraud, up to10 years for visa fraud and a mandatory two-year prison sentence for aggravated identity theft.

Güven, born in 1999, was previously featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. Her current custody status has not been publicly disclosed.

 

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

    Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

  2. Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

    Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

  3. Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

    Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

  4. Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

    Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

  5. Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

    Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi
Recommended
Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties
Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026
Schools resume classes with national flag theme after winter break

Schools resume classes with national flag theme after winter break
Senior gang figure arrested after extradition from Hungary

Senior gang figure arrested after extradition from Hungary
Türkiye’s digital habits mapped as daily internet use surpasses 7 hours

Türkiye’s digital habits mapped as daily internet use surpasses 7 hours
WORLD Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Russia has confirmed that a new round of talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi on ending the four-year-war will start Wednesday, after they were postponed from this weekend.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Exports from Türkiye fell by 3.9 percent year-on-year in January due to calendar effects, amounting to $20.3 billion, while annualized exports rose 3.7 percent to $272.5 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Jan. 2.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿