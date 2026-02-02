Turkish fintech CEO indicted in US on fraud, visa charges

ISTANBUL

A U.S. federal grand jury has indicted a Turkish national who serves as the founder and chief executive of a New York-based fintech startup on charges including investor fraud and visa fraud, according to a statement released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The defendant was identified as Gökçe Güven, the founder and CEO of Kalder Inc.

Prosecutors allege that Güven misled investors about Kalder’s revenues, customer base and business partnership, using inflated figures to raise approximately $7 million.

Kalder presents itself as a fintech and marketing platform offering “global loyalty programs” to brands. The indictment claims Güven falsely told investors that 26 brands were actively using the platform and that a further 53 were in trial phases, while also overstating revenue growth and reporting annual recurring revenue on $1.2 million as of March 2024.

According to court documents, Güven allegedly kept two sets of financial records: Accurate internal accounts prepared by an external accounting firm, and separate, inflated statements shared with investors during Kalder’s 2024 seed funding round. Authorities say these misrepresentations were instrumental in securing investor funds.

The charges extend beyond alleged financial misconduct. After her student visa expired, Güven was accused of submitting false information to obtain an O-1A visa, a category reserved for individuals with extraordinary ability.

Prosecutors allege she relied on exaggerated claims about her company’s success and submitted recommendation letters presented as having been written and signed by senior executives.

The indictment includes charges of securities fraud, wire fraud, visa fraud and aggravated identity theft.

If convicted, Güven faces up to 20 years in prison for securities and wire fraud, up to10 years for visa fraud and a mandatory two-year prison sentence for aggravated identity theft.

Güven, born in 1999, was previously featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. Her current custody status has not been publicly disclosed.