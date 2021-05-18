Turkish film wins in Belgrade festival

  • May 18 2021 07:00:00

Turkish film wins in Belgrade festival

ISTANBUL
Turkish film wins in Belgrade festival

Ercan Kesal’s film “Nasipse Adayız” (You Know Him), which made its world premiere at the Rotterdam Film Festival, has received the “Best First Film Award” at the Belgrade International Film Festival.

The Turkey-Serbia co-production can now be watched on Netflix.

Kesal, who could not attend the award ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shared his feelings and thoughts with the participants in a video, saying that Serbia has a special place in his life, that the first book his father gave to him to read was Ivo Andric’s “The Bridge on the Drina” and that when he went to Serbia upon the invitation of Emir Kusturica years later, he was given the same book by Kustirica as a gift.

The film, which features a young doctor’s candidacy for mayor of Istanbul’s central district of Beyoğlu, stars Kesal along with Selin Yeninci, İnanç Konukçu and Muttalip Müjdeci, Nazan Kesal and Valeriu Andriuta.

Produced by Ay Yapım, Poyraz Film, Thalia Production and Living Pictures, the film was supported by the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry’s General Directorate of Cinema and the Serbian Film Fund.

movie,

ECONOMY Radical change needed to reach net zero emissions: IEA

Radical change needed to reach net zero emissions: IEA

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey emerges from long lockdown

    Turkey emerges from long lockdown

  2. Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

    Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

  3. Turkey speeds up diplomatic efforts to stop Israeli aggression

    Turkey speeds up diplomatic efforts to stop Israeli aggression

  4. Turkish delegation visits Russia to discuss vaccines, tourism

    Turkish delegation visits Russia to discuss vaccines, tourism

  5. Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn

    Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn
Recommended
Bandırma Ferry to go virtual

Bandırma Ferry to go virtual
Bayburt museum welcomes European Museum Award

Bayburt museum welcomes European Museum Award
Sea saliva threatens underwater life off Istanbul

Sea saliva threatens underwater life off Istanbul
Tycoons art trove unveiled in Paris, home to billionaires culture contest

Tycoon's art trove unveiled in Paris, home to billionaires' culture contest
Eurovision makes COVID-lite return in the Netherlands

Eurovision makes COVID-lite return in the Netherlands
Sabancı Int’l Adana Theater Festival to open curtains

Sabancı Int’l Adana Theater Festival to open curtains
WORLD Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against Indian variants: Study

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against Indian variants: Study

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines should remain highly effective against two coronavirus variants first identified in India, according to new research carried out by U.S. scientists.
ECONOMY Radical change needed to reach net zero emissions: IEA

Radical change needed to reach net zero emissions: IEA

The window of opportunity for reaching net zero emissions by mid-century is narrowing unless the world radically changes the way energy is produced, used and transported, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on May 18.
SPORTS Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş seized the Turkish Süper Lig title for the 16th time on May 15 night with a 2-1 win away to Göztepe, clinching the title on goal difference ahead of its Istanbul rival Galatasaray in a tense end to the season.