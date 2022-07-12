Turkish female thrillseeker motorcyclist to pen memoirs in book

  • July 12 2022 07:00:00

Turkish female thrillseeker motorcyclist to pen memoirs in book

Ece Çelik - ISTANBUL
Turkish female thrillseeker motorcyclist to pen memoirs in book

Following her adventurous trip to 45 countries in five continents on a motorcycle, Asil Özbay, a 35-years-old academic from the western province of İzmir’s Gediz University, is now preparing to collect her years of experience into a book titled “Anın İçinde Rutinin Dışında” (In the Moment Out of Routine).

“I have been writing about my journeys for years; it will be a motivational book with warnings for travelers,” said Özbay, who ended her Africa route in April, which she started in the middle of the pandemic.

“I attended all the youth programs I came across while I was at university,” Özbay said, adding that she started to explore different geographies with these student programs.

Özbay decided to work as a chess coach in prisons in her spare time when she started her master’s degree. “During this period, I realized that even being able to take risks is a freedom, and I decided to take trips on a motorcycle.”

Özbay, who set on her first trip with the Balkans route, started to go on trips for three months during summer vacations. In her second tour, Özbay went to Spain, France and Morocco, which was followed by Georgia-Russia-Mongolia, Iran-India-Pakistan-Nepal routes and finally Africa.

First trips were decided after a research and a plan, but after a while, it turned into a lifestyle, Özbay said. “Motorcycle is like my home now. I drove for 11 hours straight in Siberia because I couldn’t find a place to stay.”

“I collect a piece of land from every country, and I want to plant an olive tree, a symbol of peace, with them,” she said.

“I also leave letters to my future children in different parts of the world. Sometimes I bury it in a certain place whose location I know, and sometimes I give it to a family I met,” she added.

She also pointed out that being a female traveler in some geographies has disadvantages. “There were towns in Pakistan where I had never seen a woman.”

But as a woman, one seems more reliable, according to Özbay.

“The families you meet invite you to their homes, and you can learn about those cultures more easily.”

Türkiye, motorcyclist,

TÜRKIYE Some 28 killed in road accidents during Eid, says minister

Some 28 killed in road accidents during Eid, says minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish archery enters UNESCO list

    Turkish archery enters UNESCO list

  2. Cappadocia to host 3rd int’l hot-air balloon festival

    Cappadocia to host 3rd int’l hot-air balloon festival

  3. Ottoman and Byzantine-era remains unearthed

    Ottoman and Byzantine-era remains unearthed

  4. Electric car sales may reach 4,500 units this year

    Electric car sales may reach 4,500 units this year

  5. Eid holiday gives boost to e-commerce

    Eid holiday gives boost to e-commerce
Recommended
Some 28 killed in road accidents during Eid, says minister

Some 28 killed in road accidents during Eid, says minister
Two PKK terrorists neutralized in Qandil Mountains by drone: Ministry

Two PKK terrorists neutralized in Qandil Mountains by drone: Ministry
Istanbul to host meeting for export of Ukrainian grain stuck at ports

Istanbul to host meeting for export of Ukrainian grain stuck at ports
Erdoğan, Raisi, Putin to meet for Syria summit

Erdoğan, Raisi, Putin to meet for Syria summit
Erdoğan talks to Putin, Zelensky over phone

Erdoğan talks to Putin, Zelensky over phone
Turkish archery enters UNESCO list

Turkish archery enters UNESCO list
Cappadocia to host 3rd int’l hot-air balloon festival

Cappadocia to host 3rd int’l hot-air balloon festival
WORLD Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep

Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep

Our view of the universe just expanded: The first image from NASA’s new space telescope unveiled Monday is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.

ECONOMY Antalya Airport sets new record for daily flights

Antalya Airport sets new record for daily flights

The airport in Antalya, a major holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast, saw a record of daily flights on the first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday, Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu has said.

SPORTS Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

The head of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has said he has never witnessed any evidence hinting that the football in the country is dirty, putting an end to a long-discussed debate.