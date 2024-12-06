Turkish federation urges UEFA probe for Israeli footballer

ISTANBUL
Maccabi Tel Aviv's Israeli midfielder Gavriel Kanichowsky celebrates with a military salute after scoring the opening goal 0-1 during the UEFA Europa League 1st round day 5 football match between Beşiktas JK and Maccabi Tel Aviv on Nov. 28, 2024 in Debrecen, Hungary.

Türkiye’s football federation has called on the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to investigate an Israeli player for his controversial goal celebration during the Nov. 28 Europa League match between Turkish club Beşiktaş and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

After scoring against Beşiktaş, Gavriel Kanichowsky sparked controversy by performing a military salute while displaying both the Israeli and Maccabi Tel Aviv flags.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said that this action had political roots and clearly meant to convey a message, applying to the ethics and disciplinary body of the governing organization of European football for an investigation into both the player and his club.

Beşiktaş fell 3-1 at Maccabi Tel Aviv in the fifth week of the UEFA Europa League.

Originally scheduled in Istanbul, the match was moved to Debrecen, Hungary, and played on neutral ground without spectators to prevent potential security issues.

This move came after Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters were involved in clashes in Amsterdam following the Israeli club's Europa League match against Ajax.

Beşiktaş initially announced that their Nov. 28 match against Maccabi would be played "in a neutral country" for security reasons, but later clarified in a separate statement on Nov. 11 that the decision to play behind closed doors was prompted by the incidents in Amsterdam.

"In light of the recent incidents that occurred between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters, the match will take place without spectators," the Istanbul club’s statement read. "We kindly ask our supporters to cancel their travel plans for this match to avoid possible inconveniences.”

