Turkish family gets virus hate letter in Germany

  • April 01 2020 12:37:00

Turkish family gets virus hate letter in Germany

HAMBURG
Turkish family gets virus hate letter in Germany

A Turkish family in Germany’s Hamburg has received a hate letter which the sender claims is contaminated with the coronavirus.

The letter was addressed to Önder Koca, a 28-year-old German-born man with Turkish origins.

“I opened the mailbox and I found an unsigned letter. I was shocked when I read it through. It goes like: ‘Hi. I have a surprise for you. I have corona and coughed several times on this letter and licked it all over. I won’t leave this world alone. My mission is to leave Germany to my children and grandchildren in which no foreigners live. Die, die slowly. Leave Germany to Germans. I wish you all the bad. I hope the virus spread amongst your family.”

Koca said he immediately disinfected his hands and went to the police

He also informed Turkey’s Consulate General in Hamburg of the incident.

Koca also contacted local health authorities.

“They told me that the chances of getting the virus from the paper are very, very slim. But still, they advised me to take a one-week leave from work and stay at home for self-quarantine. Receiving such a letter did not really scare us, but it was rather irritating,” Kosa said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 214, with 13,531 total cases: Minister

    Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 214, with 13,531 total cases: Minister

  2. Turkish parliament extends ban on visitors due to coronavirus

    Turkish parliament extends ban on visitors due to coronavirus

  3. Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

    Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

  4. Turkey to send aid to Italy, Spain amid virus outbreak

    Turkey to send aid to Italy, Spain amid virus outbreak

  5. Interior Ministry says CHP municipalities not abiding by law in donation campaigns

    Interior Ministry says CHP municipalities not abiding by law in donation campaigns
Recommended
Russian plane sent to US with supplies for virus fight

Russian plane sent to US with supplies for virus fight
13-year-old shot dead; Kenyan police enforcing curfew blamed

13-year-old shot dead; Kenyan police enforcing curfew blamed
Pakistani journalist exiled in Sweden missing: Rights group

Pakistani journalist exiled in Sweden missing: Rights group

Assad regime says Israel targeted Homs

Assad regime says Israel targeted Homs

Latest on the coronavirus: Experts say virus could kill up to 240,000 Americans

Latest on the coronavirus: Experts say virus could kill up to 240,000 Americans
S Korea controls COVID-19 outbreak without any lockdown: Envoy

S Korea controls COVID-19 outbreak without any lockdown: Envoy
WORLD Turkish family gets virus hate letter in Germany

Turkish family gets virus hate letter in Germany

A Turkish family in Germany’s Hamburg has received a hate letter which the sender claims is contaminated with the coronavirus.
ECONOMY Economists expect fall in March inflation

Economists expect fall in March inflation

Economists polled by Anadolu Agency on March 31 projected Turkey's inflation rate in March will come in at 11.81 percent, down from the previous month.
SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.