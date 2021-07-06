Turkish family attacked in German city of Lubeck

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish family was attacked in the northern German city of Lubeck, German police sources said on July 5. 

According to a statement from the Lubeck Police Department, on July 3, an argument erupted between a Turkish family of four and a German couple.

The 45-year-old Turkish father and his four- and eight-year-old children were affected by tear gas used by the 51-year-old man during the argument.

They were later taken to the hospital by ambulance.

It was determined that the attacker and his wife were carrying some prohibited weapons as well as tear gas.

The couple was taken to the police station but eventually released on the grounds that there was no reason to arrest them.

Police said there were indications that the incident was xenophobic.

WORLD Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East

Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East
