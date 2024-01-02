Erdoğan: Türkiye facing an operation of sabotage

Erdoğan: Türkiye facing an operation of sabotage

ANKARA
Erdoğan: Türkiye facing an operation of sabotage

There is an insidious operation to sabotage Türkiye and Türkiye's interests, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 2 at an event in the capital Ankara, to announce last year's foreign trade numbers.

Erdoğan addressed a contentious issue involving the recent dispute between Istanbul's football giants and Saudi officials.

The Turkish Super Cup final scheduled to be played between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe in Riyadh was indefinitely postponed after the clubs refused to take to the pitch and returned home.

The dispute was centered around players wearing jerseys featuring modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and carrying a banner with his motto, “Peace at home, Peace in the world.”

"We are facing a wave of Islamaphobia and xenophobia. Unfortunately, opposition actors are willingly acting as extras in this dangerous politics of hate," Erdoğan said.

"It is never a coincidence that brotherly countries that stand by us in our difficult times are targeted. There is an insidious operation to sabotage Türkiye and Türkiye's interests. Just as we threw out the dirty scenarios, we will definitely frustrate this game," he added.

 Erdoğan has declared that Türkiye's exports for the year 2023 reached a historic high, breaking all previous records by totaling $255.8 billion.

Erdoğan revealed that the export-to-import ratio increased by 0.8 percentage points, reaching 70.7. This marks "a significant improvement from around 50 percent when his administration took office," he said.

The foreign trade deficit decreased by 3.2 percent compared to the previous year, Erdoğan added.

The president noted that the country's service exports amounted to $99.25 billion, contributing to a decline in the current account deficit. He expressed optimism about the ongoing improvement, citing surpluses in the current account during September and October.

In 2002, the country exported $3 billion per month, Erdoğan said, whereas the current average stands at $21.3 billion. Every province contributed to the export success in 2023, with the number of provinces exporting over $1 billion increasing from five to 30. Istanbul secured the top spot among the five highest-exporting provinces, followed by the northwestern cities of Kocaeli, İzmir, Bursa, and Tekirdağ, as announced by the president.

Erdoğan acknowledged the role of EU countries, which ranked first with a total of $104.3 billion in exports, despite challenges such as "the global demand slowdown and issues within the EU."

Türkiye's share of global exports rose to 1.03 percent in the past year, he said, attributing 2.4 points of the 5.5 percent growth rate in 2022 to the contributions of the country's exporters.

 

 

Record,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Türkiye facing an operation of sabotage

Erdoğan: Türkiye facing an operation of sabotage
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Türkiye facing an operation of sabotage

    Erdoğan: Türkiye facing an operation of sabotage

  2. South Korean opposition leader recovering in intensive care after stabbing

    South Korean opposition leader recovering in intensive care after stabbing

  3. Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

    Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

  4. Planes collide in Tokyo, passengers and crew escape blazing fire

    Planes collide in Tokyo, passengers and crew escape blazing fire

  5. Student arrested over punching man carrying religious order flag

    Student arrested over punching man carrying religious order flag
Recommended
Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel
Student arrested over punching man carrying religious order flag

Student arrested over punching man carrying religious order flag
MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK’s senior drug smuggler in northern Iraq

MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK’s senior drug smuggler in northern Iraq
2024 highway and bridge tolls announced

2024 highway and bridge tolls announced
Country to witness rain in first week of new year

Country to witness rain in first week of new year
Turkish blind judoka makes waves in para judo

Turkish blind judoka makes waves in para judo
WORLD South Korean opposition leader recovering in intensive care after stabbing

South Korean opposition leader recovering in intensive care after stabbing

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was recovering in intensive care after he was stabbed in the neck on Tuesday by a man who pushed through a crowd pretending to be his supporter, his party said.
ECONOMY Some 100,000 EVs expected to be sold this year

Some 100,000 EVs expected to be sold this year

Türkiye’s electric vehicle market is expected to continue to grow at a fast pace well into 2024, with EV sales forecast to reach 100,000 units in the new year.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.