Turkish exports hit $18.8 bln in April: Minister

  • May 03 2021 14:35:00

Turkish exports hit $18.8 bln in April: Minister

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish exports hit $18.8 bln in April: Minister

Managing to outpace the pre-pandemic levels, Turkish exports hit $18.8 billion this April, the country's trade minister announced on May 3, citing preliminary data.

"We achieved the highest ever April figure and also the second-highest monthly exports of all times," Mehmet Muş said in a news conference in the capital Ankara.

Turkey's exports more than doubled - up 109 percent - from the same month last year when the figure was nearly $9 billion, Muş noted.

The figure was up 22.3 percent from April 2019, he said, when the pandemic’s impact started to be felt in earnest.

Stressing that Turkish imports also jumped 64.1 percent on an annual basis to $21.9 billion last month, Muş said the foreign trade gap narrowed 32 percent to $3.1 billion during the same period.

The exports/imports coverage ratio climbed to 85.7 percent this April, up from 66.2 percent last April, he underlined.

 

January-April figure

In the first four months of this year, Turkey's exports surged 33.1 percent year-on-year to $68.8 billion while imports rose 19.8 percent to $82.9 billion, the minister said.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit shrank 19.5 percent to $14.2 billion in January-April, Muş noted, adding: "The export-import coverage ratio increased by 8.3 points to 82.9 percent in the January-April period."

COVID-19,

ECONOMY Turkish exports hit $18.8 bln in April: Minister

Turkish exports hit $18.8 bln in April: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to drop PCR test obligation from 16 countries

    Turkey to drop PCR test obligation from 16 countries

  2. Minister favors ‘controlled’ opening after full lockdown

    Minister favors ‘controlled’ opening after full lockdown

  3. Over 2 million exemption permits issued during Turkey’s lockdown

    Over 2 million exemption permits issued during Turkey’s lockdown

  4. Biden made 'genocide' remarks for two reasons: Turkish VP

    Biden made 'genocide' remarks for two reasons: Turkish VP

  5. CHP leader criticizes circular prohibiting citizens from recording police intervention

    CHP leader criticizes circular prohibiting citizens from recording police intervention
Recommended
Manufacturing PMI down in April

Manufacturing PMI down in April

Annual inflation rate at 17.14% in April

Annual inflation rate at 17.14% in April

Turkey adds crypto firms to terror financing rules

Turkey adds crypto firms to terror financing rules
Turkeys electricity import bill down 83 pct in first quarter

Turkey's electricity import bill down 83 pct in first quarter
Turkey ranks 3rd worldwide with LNG import rises in 2020

Turkey ranks 3rd worldwide with LNG import rises in 2020
Turkey’s TAV takes over ops at Almaty Airport

Turkey’s TAV takes over ops at Almaty Airport
WORLD Hope, division as Scots vote on independence referendum plan

Hope, division as Scots vote on independence referendum plan

Scotland votes on May 6 to elect the national parliament with the ruling party seeking a green light for a fresh referendum on independence from the United Kingdom.

ECONOMY Turkish exports hit $18.8 bln in April: Minister

Turkish exports hit $18.8 bln in April: Minister

Managing to outpace the pre-pandemic levels, Turkish exports hit $18.8 billion this April, the country's trade minister announced on May 3, citing preliminary data.
SPORTS Galatasaray get 2-0 road victory over Gençlerbirliği

Galatasaray get 2-0 road victory over Gençlerbirliği

Galatasaray claimed a 2-0 away win against Gençlerbirliği on May 2 in a Turkish Süper Lig game.