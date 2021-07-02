Turkish exports break records in June, first half of year

  July 02 2021

ANKARA
Turkey saw record high exports in both June and the first half of 2021 thanks to the country's strong performance since the beginning of this year, the trade minister announced on July 2. 

Turkish exports reached $19.8 billion in June, up 47% from the same month last year, Mehmet Muş said, citing preliminary foreign trade figures.

Surging 40% year-on-year, Turkey's exports hit $105 billion in the first six months of this year, Muş added.

The country's imports also posted an annual rise of 27.5% to $126.1 billion in January-June, he stressed.

The exports/imports coverage ratio went up 7.3 percentage points to 83.2 during the same period.

"Our foreign trade deficit narrowed 11.4% from the same period of last year, reaching $21.2 billion," Muş added.

Christos Pappas, who was second in charge of the far-right Golden Dawn party, was arrested late on July 1 in Zografos, a suburb of the Greek capital Athens. 

