Turkish entertainment group files lawsuits amid concert cancellations

ISTANBUL

DBL Entertainment, an Istanbul-based event organization company, has announced that it will seek legal action in response to what it describes as a “defamation campaign” following the cancellations of concerts in Türkiye by several international artists amid calls for an economic boycott.

British rock band Muse, Norwegian singer Ane Brun and acclaimed comedian, author and TV host Trevor Noah all postponed their scheduled performances in Türkiye after being alerted by fans about their association with DBL Entertainment.

The company’s founder, Abdulkadir Özkan, previously took to X to denounce the boycott campaign, which was launched in protest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s imprisonment last month.

“Plain and simple, this is hostility towards the capital. Act of treason,” Özkan said, stirring widespread backlash.

Later, Özkan stated that his comments were misinterpreted, expressing regret over the controversy and lamenting the millions of dollars in financial losses resulting from the cancellations.

Hundreds of individuals took to social media to call for a boycott of DBL Entertainment and directly appealed to international artists to sever ties with the company.

“After careful consideration and in light of the sentiments expressed by our Turkish fans, whose concerns we deeply respect, we have decided to postpone our Istanbul performance until 2026, ensuring that DBL Entertainment will no longer be involved," Muse said in a statement.

Ane Brun also responded via Instagram, saying that she had been unaware of the situation and expressing solidarity with the student-led protest movement.

British singer Robbie Williams similarly faced mounting pressure to cancel his upcoming performance.

In a formal statement issued late on April 7, Ted Anastasiou, legal counsel for Özkan, asserted that the sustained attacks — despite numerous clarifications — amount to a concerted effort to delegitimize the firm’s professional undertakings.

“Mr. Özkan has initiated legal proceedings against those culpable for defamation, incitement, unfair competition, and unlawful economic interference,” Anastasiou stated.

According to a report published by Sabah newspaper, among the individuals named in Özkan’s criminal complaint is the main opposition Republican People’s Party leader Özgür Özel, who initiated the boycott initiative.