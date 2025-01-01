Turkish engineer goes missing from cargo ship to Singapore

MUĞLA

A 29-year-old Turkish engineer, Doğukan Demirtaş, has been missing for 14 days.

Employed aboard a cargo ship named Valentina 1, which set sail from Indonesia to Singapore, Demirtaş was last heard from on Dec. 16 during a phone call with his father, Önder Demirtaş.

The next day, he reportedly disappeared, prompting a search effort.

Despite exhaustive measures, including coordination with local coastal teams, search operations near Flores Island in Indonesia were hindered by adverse weather conditions and eventually called off after seven days. Authorities have yet to locate the young engineer.

Authorities indicated no leads yet and confirmed they have reached out to both the ship’s company and the Turkish Embassy for support.

Doğukan Demirtaş was hired under a six-month contract. His family remains hopeful for updates as investigations and diplomatic efforts continue.