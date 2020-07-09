Turkish energy firm Enka to build power plant in Tatarstan

ISTANBUL

Turkish energy and construction company Enka signed an agreement on July 8 with Russian company JSC Tatenergo for the turnkey construction of a combined cycle power plant worth 25.6 billion rubles ($360 million) in Tatarstan.

“Our company signed a contract with JSC Tatenergo for building 858-megawatt natural gas fired combined cycle power plant on a turnkey basis in Tatarstan,” Enka said in a statement to the public disclosure platform (KAP).

“The project will be based on 1×1 configuration, equipped with GE’s 9HA.02 Gas Turbine Generator,” Enka said in a separate statement.

When completed, Enka said the plant would achieve an output of 858 MW at 64.7 percent efficiency and “would be the most efficient power plant of the Russian Federation.”

The project in Zainsk, Tatarstan, is expected to be operational on Nov. 30, 2023, the company said.