Turkish Embassy in Helsinki attacked with smoke grenade

Turkish Embassy in Helsinki attacked with smoke grenade

HELSINKI
Turkish Embassy in Helsinki attacked with smoke grenade

A group of masked assailants attacked the Turkish Embassy in Finland on Oct. 25 using a smoke grenade and paint, the Turkish diplomatic sources and the Helsinki police have announced.

The sources from the embassy said the attackers arrived on Wednesday at the scene in the Finnish capital Helsinki on rental bicycles.

Helsinki Police Department also confirmed that law enforcement and rescue teams came to the building upon reports of smoke rising from the embassy grounds.

“According to eyewitnesses, a group of four people was walking around the embassy at the time of the act and left the place after the incident. So far, the police have not reached the persons,” the police said in a statement on X.

“The police continue to investigate the course of events and assess the matter. A criminal complaint has been registered about the incident. The crimes will be specified as the investigation progresses,” it added.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on X that she was "saddened by the vandalism of the Turkish Embassy."

"Hostile acts against diplomatic missions are reprehensible. The police are investigating; I believe that we will soon get more information about what happened," she noted.

The Turkish Embassy appreciated Valtonen for the remarks and said that “they are waiting for the result of the police investigation.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Envoys extend warm wishes to Türkiye on its centenary

    Envoys extend warm wishes to Türkiye on its centenary

  2. Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

    Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

  3. Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

    Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

  4. Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

    Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

  5. 'Many more to die' from Gaza siege, UN warns on day 21 of war

    'Many more to die' from Gaza siege, UN warns on day 21 of war
Recommended
Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan
School marks centenary with pioneering legacy

School marks centenary with pioneering legacy
Locals start to craft Christmas wreaths for export

Locals start to craft Christmas wreaths for export
Minister urges WHO action to secure health services in Gaza

Minister urges WHO action to secure health services in Gaza
Turkish Cyprus hosts joint drills with Türkiye

Turkish Cyprus hosts joint drills with Türkiye
Confiscated fishery products donated to charities

Confiscated fishery products donated to charities
Breast cancer becomes most common type: Ministry

Breast cancer becomes most common type: Ministry
WORLD Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Survivors of the Category 5 storm that killed at least 27 people and devastated Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco are getting desperate amid a slow government response, worrying that the focus will remain on repairing infrastructure for the city’s economic engine of tourism instead of helping the neediest.
ECONOMY Concerns over new economic program misplaced: Şimşek

Concerns over new economic program misplaced: Şimşek

Concerns about Türkiye’s economic program are misplaced, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, reiterating that the economic team has the backing of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.