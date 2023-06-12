Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

ANKARA
Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

Alamy Photo

Turkish and Egyptian top diplomats have elaborated on the further steps as part of the ongoing normalization of bilateral ties after the two counties’ leaders agreed to exchange ambassadors after a decade of strained relations.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, on June 11 for his appointment as the Turkish top diplomat in the new government formed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the May elections.

The call addressed regional and bilateral issues, particularly the normalization process. Shoukry and Fidan exchanged views on the steps to be taken in the coming period, including mutual visits between the two sides’ authorities.

Erdoğan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi have recently agreed to increase the level of diplomatic representation back to the ambassadorial level after almost 10 years. The procedures for the appointment of the envoys have begun.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Shoukry expressed his hope to work together to continue the development of bilateral relations between Egypt and Türkiye to return them to normal.

The Turkish Foreign Minister thanked his counterpart for reaching out and emphasized the importance of moving forward to restore full relations between the two countries.

The ties between Türkiye and Egypt deteriorated after el-Sissi toppled the country’s former president, Mohammed Morsi, in a coup after only a year in office in 2013.

Since then, ties between Türkiye and Egypt have been carried out at the lower level of charge d’affaires. During this period, brief meetings were also held on various occasions between the two countries’ foreign ministries.

Ankara and Cairo have exchanged positive signals since 2021 in an attempt to restore relations after years of political estrangement.

The first round of exploratory talks was held in Cairo in May 2021 upon an invitation from Egypt. On Sept. 8, 2021, diplomats from both countries held a second round of exploratory talks in Ankara as part of efforts to normalize relations, but the parties had not achieved much progress.

The ice-breaker moment took place in Qatar during the inauguration of the World Cup, where Erdoğan and Sisi shook hands and held a brief meeting about the ties. The earthquakes of February that killed 50,000 people in 11 provinces in Türkiye also pledged an opportunity for the ties as Cairo sent humanitarian aid and teams and dispatched Shoukry to the earthquake-hit zone.

diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

    Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

  2. Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

    Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

  3. Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash

    Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash

  4. NATO begins unprecedented air drill in 'show of strength'

    NATO begins unprecedented air drill in 'show of strength'

  5. Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended

    Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended
Recommended
Erdoğan to embark on 1st foreign visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

Erdoğan to embark on 1st foreign visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan
Schengen visa problems due to staff shortage: EU

Schengen visa problems due to staff shortage: EU
Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU

Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU
Türkiye urges Sweden for concrete steps on NATO bid

Türkiye urges Sweden for concrete steps on NATO bid
Erdoğan speaks with Russian, Ukrainian leaders amid escalation in war

Erdoğan speaks with Russian, Ukrainian leaders amid escalation in war
German embassy counters Turks’ visa challenges

German embassy counters Turks’ visa challenges
WORLD Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

Ukraine announced that its forces have retaken three villages in the eastern region of Donetsk, the first reported gains of their new offensive.

ECONOMY Nigerias central bank chief arrested after being suspended

Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended

Nigeria’s central bank chief has been arrested hours after being suspended from office by the country’s new president, authorities said Saturday.

SPORTS Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon has made it two world records in a week after delivering a masterclass in the women's 5,000m at the Paris Diamond League meeting while Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma has smashed the 19-year-old record in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.