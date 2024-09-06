Turkish, Egyptian cooperation to contribute to regional stability

PRISTİNA

The developing ties and cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt will help to resolve regional problems, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said, recalling that the latest visit by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Ankara has paved the way for further institutionalization of the bilateral relationship.

“As the two strong powers of the eastern Mediterranean, our relations will be very helpful in resolving regional problems and bring about benefit to both sides,” Fidan told a press conference in Pristina on Sept. 6.

Fidan was in Kosovo and held talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz. He responded to a question on Turkish-Egyptian ties after al-Sisi’s visit to Türkiye on Sept. 4 upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Fidan recalled that the two countries signed 17 agreements and a joint communiqué in Ankara in a bid to further deepen and institutionalize the bilateral ties. These agreements were aimed at increasing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, transportation, agriculture, investments and energy, the minister underlined.

“Egypt and Türkiye have a strong will to realize the full potential of both countries, both in bilateral relations and regional affairs,” he said, adding that formalizing the relationship “within a more systematic framework” could serve as a model for the region.

As for regional stability, the ties and cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt are vital, Fidan said, referring to the situation in Gaza as a result of Israel’s massacres of Palestinian civilians.

Egypt is playing a crucial role in both transferring humanitarian aid to Gaza and in ceasefire negotiations, Fidan said, “But we should not leave Egypt alone in their efforts. We should provide utmost support to them.”

The Turkish and Egyptian leaders have also discussed the situation in Libya, Sudan and Somalia with mutual wishes for de-escalation in these countries. “We have therefore discussed what we can do together for the stability. Our engagement is very important,” Fidan stressed.

He also informed that the Turkish-Egyptian dialogue also includes seeking joint investments and projects in the entire African continent.

Türkiye, Kosovo to sign security agreement

On ties with Kosovo, the Turkish top diplomat vowed that Türkiye’s support for Kosovo’s sovereignty and unity will endure. Recalling that Türkiye and Kosovo enjoy a unique relationship, Fidan underlined the need to maintain regional stability and peace for the development of all nations.

Türkiye and Kosovo will soon sign a security cooperation agreement, the minister stressed, repeating that the regional problems should be resolved through peaceful efforts of the regional countries.

“Our target is to introduce a comprehensive and strategic vision to our relationship,” he said, adding this relationship should have a long-term and institutional frame.