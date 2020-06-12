Turkish economy sees total turnover down 20.9% in April

  • June 12 2020 11:10:00

Turkish economy sees total turnover down 20.9% in April

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish economy sees total turnover down 20.9% in April

The Turkish economy's total turnover saw an annual decrease of 20.9% in April, the nation's statistical institute reported on June 12.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said turnover in industry slipped 24.9% during the same period.

On the services side, the turnover index declined 23.9% and the figure in trade fell 17.4% year-on-year.

The construction sector's turnover dropped 19.6% on a yearly basis in the same month.

The official report also revealed that Turkey's seasonally and calendar-adjusted total turnover index -- shows monthly change -- plunged 24.5% in April.

According to TÜİK's definition, turnover is an important short-term indicator used to assess the country's economic situation.

Turnover indices are composed of sales of goods and services invoiced by enterprises in the reference month over a certain period, to monitor developments on a quarterly and yearly basis.

All enterprises that declare their value-added tax payments to the country's Revenue Administration are included in the turnover index
calculation.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

    Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

  2. Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

    Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

  3. Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

    Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

  4. Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

    Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

  5. Turkish duo snub Instagram’s reward offer after they stumble upon loophole

    Turkish duo snub Instagram’s reward offer after they stumble upon loophole
Recommended
Turkeys current account posts $5.06 bln gap in April

Turkey's current account posts $5.06 bln gap in April
Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China
COVID-19 hits micro, small enterprises hardest: Survey

COVID-19 hits micro, small enterprises hardest: Survey
Turkish investment funds hit record level of $22 bln

Turkish investment funds hit record level of $22 bln
EU proposes opening of external borders from July

EU proposes opening of external borders from July
JPMorgan, European bank to support Turkish businesses

JPMorgan, European bank to support Turkish businesses
WORLD Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

President Donald Trump said on June 11 he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “current professional standards for the use of force," while accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem.
ECONOMY Turkeys current account posts $5.06 bln gap in April

Turkey's current account posts $5.06 bln gap in April

Turkey's current account balance posted a $5.06 billion gap in April, widening from a $469 million deficit in the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on June 12.
SPORTS Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

The Turkish Süper Lig competition is set to resume behind closed doors following an almost three-month break due the coronavirus pandemic.