Turkish drones perform country’s first formation flight

SAMSUN

Two Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles have performed a formation flight for the first time at Teknofest, Türkiye’s largest aerospace and technology festival, with Selçuk Bayraktar, the producing company’s chief technology officer, serving as the second pilot.

Hürkuş and Bayraktar Akıncı, developed by Baykar Technologies, a Turkish manufacturer of drones, floated together in the air, claiming the limelight at the festival.

“This is an indescribable feeling. This was the first time that a formation flight was performed with a manned and an unmanned aircraft designed by Turkish engineers,” said Bayraktar, adding that it was an indescribable feeling.

Türkiye is now able to perform these demonstrations not only with the planes it procured from other countries, but also with its own planes and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), Bayraktar said.

“More than 600,000 young people who participated in our festival and the competitions, as well as hundreds of thousands of accompanying adults, will hopefully accomplish greater things in the future,” said Bayraktar, noting that these events aim to pave the way for them.

Bayraktar, who called more students to apply for the next festival, said he wants this number to reach 1 million.

Speaking to İhlas News Agency, Bayraktar said, “I am proud to fly as [Bayraktar] Akıncı’s technology leader.” Bayraktar was granted a patch for successfully completing the flight.

Hürkuş is a locally developed primary and basic trainer aircraft, while Bayraktar Akıncı is a drone capable of conducting operations that are performed with fighter jets.

According to local reports, Baykar Technologies has made a deal with three countries for the sale of Bayraktar Akıncı.

The Turkish drones got worldwide fame amid the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War that broke out on Sept. 27, 2020, between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Türkiye, as a rising drone power in the international arena, took on a game-changing role in the region by supplying its ally Azerbaijan with UAVs for use in the conflict and significantly contributed to Azerbaijan’s victory.

During the festival in the northern province of Samsun, domestically produced helicopters and UAVs will be showcased and airshows will also take place.