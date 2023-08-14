Turkish drillship to commence Med operations

ANKARA

The Turkish Petroleum Corporation has officially announced that the Abdülhamid Han drilling ship is set to embark on its operations in the Akseki-1 well located within the Mediterranean.

"Let the bow clear, the rudder steady and the wind easy," Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar unveiled the move, stating that the ship has successfully completed its inaugural year of service.

The vessel represents Türkiye's fourth drillship and stands as one of merely five in the world furnished with seventh-generation technology, according to the ministry.

Measuring 238 meters in length, 42 meters in width and tipping the scales at 52,000 gross tons, the nine-decked ship boasts the capability to drill to depths of up to 12,200 meters.

News of the impending drilling operations has grabbed attention in the Greek media as well. Kathimerini, a prominent daily, emphasized that "Athens remains unruffled" due to the operations falling under Türkiye's jurisdiction. The paper further noted that these activities are unlikely to impede the ongoing Turkish-Greek rapprochement.

For its part, ERT News highlighted Türkiye's use of its research capabilities and accumulated expertise in its aspiration to emerge as a key regional power. Etnos, another Greek daily, used the phrase, "It is a matter of curiosity how Ankara will act in the coming period."