Turkish doctor back on duty after beating COVID-19

  • April 27 2020 13:16:20

Turkish doctor back on duty after beating COVID-19

VAN-Anadolu Agency
Turkish doctor back on duty after beating COVID-19

A Turkish doctor, who underwent treatment for COVID-19 after contracting the new coronavirus, returned back to his duty after recovering.

Ufuk Çobanoğlu, the head of Thoracic Surgery Department at a medical center of Van Yuzuncu Yil University in eastern Turkey, was diagnosed with the disease around a month ago, according to a statement from the university.

His treatment was concluded at the hospital he works, and he got back to work.

“In this process, the thought that it would give morale and strength to both our people and our health workers, and the belief that I should not succumb to the disease contributed greatly to my recovery,” Çobanoğlu said.

He thanked everyone who played a role in his recovery and supported him, including his colleagues, Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez, as well as the university rector Hamdullah Sevli.

