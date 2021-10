Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

ISTANBUL

Turkish athlete Şahika Ercümen broke the world record at variable weight freediving without using breathing on Oct. 26.

Ercümen managed to complete 100-meter diving with the time of 2 minutes and 53 seconds in offshore Kaş, Turkey's southern province of Antalya.

The 36-year-old athlete dedicated her success to Turkish soldiers and the 98th Anniversary of the Founding of the Republic of Turkey.