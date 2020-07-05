Turkish defense officials hold talks in Malta

VALETTA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s defense minister and chief of General Staff on July 4 held talks with Malta’s minister for home affairs and national security in Valetta, the capital of the island nation.

Arriving in Malta after their visit to Libya, Minister Hulusi Akar and Yaşar Güler exchanged views with Byron Camilleri. The Turkish and Maltese officials later also led the talks between delegations.

On Twitter, Camilleri said they discussed "issues of common interest in the Mediterranean region, including the security situation in the region" along with issues of law enforcement and fight against human smuggling.