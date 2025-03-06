Turkish defense industry to produce high-resolution micro satellite system

Turkish defense industry to produce high-resolution micro satellite system

ANKARA
Turkish defense industry to produce high-resolution micro satellite system

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) entered a cooperation deal with Turkish rocket maker DeltaV to develop a high-resolution micro satellite system.

TAI will launch the national micro satellite system with an electro-optical and high-resolution payload with a homegrown propulsion system provided by DeltaV, according to a statement by TAI.

The satellite system’s ground and flight software, power and interface units, and flight computers are being developed through national means, TAI said.

The project will further solidify Türkiye’s leading position in the field, as the satellite system will be used for a multitude of areas, ranging from defense to environmental monitoring and from disaster management to urban planning.

Satellites with a resolution of 0.9m and 0.5m are planned to be developed as part of the project, forming a “team” of satellites in orbit. The preliminary design phase has been successfully completed and the critical design phase has been accelerated.

The mission command and control activities are planned to be carried out at the Akinci Ground Station at TAI campuses.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas says Trumps DEAD threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire

Hamas says Trump's 'DEAD' threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas says Trump's 'DEAD' threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire

    Hamas says Trump's 'DEAD' threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire

  2. Greek gov’t to face no-confidence vote amid protests

    Greek gov’t to face no-confidence vote amid protests

  3. Türkiye introduces decree to tackle mobbing

    Türkiye introduces decree to tackle mobbing

  4. Zelensky tells EU leaders 'thankful' Ukrainians 'are not alone'

    Zelensky tells EU leaders 'thankful' Ukrainians 'are not alone'

  5. Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle

    Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle
Recommended
Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle

Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle
Tourism targets for 2025 likely to be met, says Minister

Tourism targets for 2025 likely to be met, says Minister
Chinese carmakers see their sales fall in Turkish market

Chinese carmakers see their sales fall in Turkish market
Some industries hopeful tariff wars may benefit them

Some industries hopeful tariff wars may benefit them
Female employment a must for economic success: DEİK

Female employment a must for economic success: DEİK
Lufthansa 2024 profits dive amid strikes, rising costs

Lufthansa 2024 profits dive amid strikes, rising costs
China plans to cut its steel output amid overcapacity

China plans to cut its steel output amid overcapacity
WORLD Hamas says Trumps DEAD threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire

Hamas says Trump's 'DEAD' threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire

Hamas said on Thursday that Donald Trump's threats would encourage Israel to disregard the fragile ceasefire, after the U.S. president said that unless hostages are freed, the people of Gaza would be "DEAD.”
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle

Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle

The Central Bank has continued the easing cycle that it started in December by delivering another 250 basis points cut only days after data showed that annual inflation declined to its lowest level in February since July 2023.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿