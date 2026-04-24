Turkish defense firms sign cooperation deals in Malaysia

Turkish defense firms sign cooperation deals in Malaysia

ANKARA
Turkish defense firms sign cooperation deals in Malaysia

Eight cooperation agreements were sealed during the Defense Services Asia (DSA) 2026 Exhibition in Malaysia, Haluk Görgün, President of the Presidency of Defense Industries, has announced.

In a post on social media, Görgün said that the fair is one of the most important defense and security gatherings in the Asia-Pacific region, noting that Türkiye participated with 43 companies, showcasing domestic and national products to international partners and holding dozens of meetings.

Among the agreements signed, HAVELSAN and Malaysia’s MIMOS International Venture Sdn Bhd (MIVSB) reached a deal to develop an artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Nurol Makina, one of Türkiye’s leading producers of tactical wheeled armored vehicles, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Nadicorp Holdings Sdn. Bhd. covering local production in Malaysia and exports to the wider Asia region.

CTech, a subsidiary of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), entered into a strategic partnership with AR Eastern to provide secure satellite communication solutions and product supply.

Meanwhile, Görgün attended the Conference of National Armaments Directors (CNAD) in Brussels, one of NATO’s high-level advisory and coordination platforms guiding defense procurement, cooperation, and capability development processes.

"Our meetings in Brussels once again confirmed that Türkiye, has today become a solution partner in the defense industry for all friends and allies, including NATO member states, with its domestically developed land, air, and naval platforms, electronic warfare and communication systems, air defense systems, as well as smart and conventional munitions,” said Görgün. 

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