Turkish defense companies make strong display at DIMDEX fair

  • March 25 2022 07:00:00

DOHA
Some 32 Turkish defense companies, including industry giants Aselsan, Tusaş, STM and BMC, showcased their products at the three-day DIMDEX fair held in Qatar’s Doha this week.

Over 200 firms from 20 countries participated in the seventh edition of the event, which took place between March 21 and March 24.

DIMDEX is considered one of the world’s leading events on the international defense and security industry calendar.

Visitors from African and the Arab nations showed a strong interest in the Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles as well as new generation basic trainer aircraft Hürkuş and the general-purpose helicopter Gökbey, developed by the Turkish Aerospace (Tusaş), reported daily Milliyet.

Turkey was one of the countries that put its marks on the fair with the wide range of products it offers. We believe that particularly all the unmanned systems will become a game-changer,” said İsmail Demir, the head of the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB).

“Many Turkish companies operating in all areas of the defense industry participated in the event. They displayed very effective and powerful products which have been tested and proved effective.”

Temel Kotil, general manager of Tusaş, confirmed strong interest in his company’s aerial products from the African and Arab nations.

Kotil recalled that Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited Tusaş’s stand.

“During my conversation with the Emir, I expressed willingness to do business with Qatar and he responded positively,” Kotil told the daily.

Niger has already bought a Hürkuş plane and Tusaş is holding talks with another African nation regarding the sale of the plane, Kotil said, without providing details.

Tusaş also benefits from the presence of other Turkish companies at the fair, he added. “Visitors see products by firms such as Aselsan and Roketsan and say, ‘Yes, Turks are good at this business,’” Kotil stated.

Among the 32 companies that took part in the event were also Roketsan, Havelsan, MKE, STM, BMC and ASFAT.

Aselsan said on Twitter on March 22 that it already signed two sales deals worth $36.6 million with international clients during DIMDEX.

