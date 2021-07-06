Turkish Cypus key for coastal security in E Med: Tatar

  • July 06 2021 09:26:00

Turkish Cypus key for coastal security in E Med: Tatar

MALATYA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Cypus key for coastal security in E Med: Tatar

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar underscored the important role his country plays in safeguarding the Eastern Mediterranean coast while visiting Turkish combat veterans on July 5. 

“The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is important in the Eastern Mediterranean both for its own security and for the security of Turkey's coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Tatar told a group of veterans in eastern Turkey.

Visiting the branch of the Turkish War Veterans Association in Malatya province, he praised the efforts of Cyprus veterans during the peace operation in 1974.

“If it wasn’t for the operation, Cyprus would have probably become a Greek island,” he said, adding this was prevented with the operation nearly five decades ago.

Tatar also noted the region’s importance in terms of energy resources and said there are significant strategic issues that also concern Turkey.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aiming at Greece's annexation led to Turkey's military intervention as a guarantor power on July 20 that year to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

The TRNC was founded in 1983. It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K..

The Greek Cypriot administration entered the European Union in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots thwarted a U.N. plan to end the decades-long dispute.

WORLD Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East

Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East
MOST POPULAR

  1. New #MeToo movement echoes in Turkey’s entertainment world

    New #MeToo movement echoes in Turkey’s entertainment world

  2. Apologizing politician

    Apologizing politician

  3. Turkey formulating new law on water management: Erdoğan

    Turkey formulating new law on water management: Erdoğan

  4. Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

    Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

  5. Thousands flock to beaches amid ongoing mucilage cleaning efforts

    Thousands flock to beaches amid ongoing mucilage cleaning efforts
Recommended
Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East

Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East
Austria’s former far-right leader on trial for corruption

Austria’s former far-right leader on trial for corruption
Germany easing restrictions on travel from UK, Portugal

Germany easing restrictions on travel from UK, Portugal
Japan searches for dozens missing in resort town mudslide

Japan searches for dozens missing in resort town mudslide
Four dead in Greek Cyprus worst forest fire in decades

Four dead in Greek Cyprus' 'worst forest fire in decades'
Russia virus cases soar again as Delta strain sparks resurgence

Russia virus cases soar again as Delta strain sparks resurgence
WORLD Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East

Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East

Contact has been lost with a passenger plane carrying more than two dozen people in Russia’s Far Eastern peninsula of Kamchatka, local officials said on July 6.

ECONOMY Women collective gets support from FAO for local food products

Women collective gets support from FAO for local food products

A woman collective in the eastern Black Sea province of Giresun has taken support from the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to produce hazelnut products, jam and cornflour using heirloom seeds.

SPORTS Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

The traditional Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling competition, which is considered Turkey’s longest-running sports event, will start this weekend for the 660th time in the northwestern province of Edirne after a year of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.