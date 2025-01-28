Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

LONDON
Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

Turkish Cypriot government plans to initiate "serious efforts" to enable citizens living abroad to vote in future elections, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel has announced.

During an event in London, Üstel revealed that legislative changes to the electoral law would be introduced "in the near future."

He emphasized that his government will take all necessary steps to ensure Turkish Cypriots living abroad can exercise their democratic rights.

"Restricting the right to vote for Turkish Cypriots in the U.K. makes it harder for them to voice their opinions on national issues. This could undermine their connection to Cyprus," he stated.

Currently, only citizens residing in Turkish Cyprus and those working in official missions abroad are eligible to vote. In the most recent parliamentary by-election in 2023, 210,121 people were registered to vote.

Since the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is only recognized by Türkiye, it has a limited diplomatic presence, with just one embassy and a few honorary consulates.

Should Turkish Cypriots abroad be granted voting rights, the diaspora's impact on future election results could be significant due to its size.

The British Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee estimates that there are around 300,000 Turkish Cypriots living in the United Kingdom, while other estimates suggest that 500,000 live in Türkiye and 120,000 in Australia.

The next presidential election in Turkish Cyprus is scheduled for October and the next parliamentary elections are expected be held by February 2027.

expats,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US drone maker demands Musk reform export controls, citing Türkiye, China gains

US drone maker demands Musk reform export controls, citing Türkiye, China gains
LATEST NEWS

  1. US drone maker demands Musk reform export controls, citing Türkiye, China gains

    US drone maker demands Musk reform export controls, citing Türkiye, China gains

  2. Türkiye-Syria trade sees significant growth at start of new year

    Türkiye-Syria trade sees significant growth at start of new year

  3. Türkiye doubles solar power capacity, beats 2025 target

    Türkiye doubles solar power capacity, beats 2025 target

  4. Young Africans push for looted art’s return

    Young Africans push for looted art’s return

  5. Lady Gaga announces March release for new album 'Mayhem'

    Lady Gaga announces March release for new album 'Mayhem'
Recommended
Türkiye doubles solar power capacity, beats 2025 target

Türkiye doubles solar power capacity, beats 2025 target
Turkish scientists develop plant-based alternative proteins

Turkish scientists develop plant-based alternative proteins
Türkiye honors centennial of its first indigenous flight

Türkiye honors centennial of its first indigenous flight
Health Ministry launches comprehensive inspections in state hospitals

Health Ministry launches comprehensive inspections in state hospitals
Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids
Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges
Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations
WORLD Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

The first Russian official delegation to visit Syria since the toppling of Moscow ally Bashar al-Assad has arrived in Damascus, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.
ECONOMY US drone maker demands Musk reform export controls, citing Türkiye, China gains

US drone maker demands Musk reform export controls, citing Türkiye, China gains

The CEO of U.S. defense firm General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has penned a letter to Elon Musk complaining that several countries including Türkiye have gained a competitive advantage against the company in the global drone market, and demanding he push forward major reform.
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿