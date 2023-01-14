Turkish Cyprus records first human trafficking conviction

NICOSIA

Turkish Cyprus has registered its first-ever conviction for human trafficking after two Nigerians forced their schoolmates into prostitution.

The case involved a Nigerian woman in her 20s brought to the island as a student with promises of “education and work,” Fezile Osum from Turkish Cyprus’ Human Rights Platform said.

The victim “was forced into prostitution” by two other Nigerian women who told her she was indebted to her because she had “arranged her visa and university.”

She was manipulated with a “voodoo ritual” and “was very scared that she would be cursed” after disobeying the woman.

The traffickers were sentenced to four years in prison.

Turkish Cyprus first criminalized human trafficking in 2020. but no convictions had yet been recorded.

Osum said the platform assisted 23 Nigerian women sex trafficking victims in 2022, all of whom were brought into Turkish Cyprus as students.